15th Annual Wild West BrewFest

Join us at Typhoon Texas to sample beer, wine, and ready-to-drink beverages while enjoying live music from local musicians across multiple stages.

The event will also feature local vendors, food trucks, and various activities throughout the property. This three-night fundraiser culminates in our main festival on Saturday, March 28th. If you cannot attend on Saturday, please consider joining us on Thursday or Friday.

Event Schedule:

- Thursday K-Town Throw-Down (Free Admission): March 26, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

- Friday Launch Party: March 27, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

- Saturday WWBF: March 28, VIP 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM / GA 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Founded by Katy Rotarians 15 years ago, WWBF is a proud member of the Brewers Association and the Texas Craft Brewers Guild. We have been recognized as the “#1 Beerfest in North America” for several consecutive years. Most importantly, our event is entirely volunteer-led and run; 100% of all proceeds are donated back to the local community through student scholarships and charitable contributions. To date, WWBF has raised and donated over $1.5 million.

Invite your friends to enjoy the festivities or sign up to volunteer. Either way, we hope to see you there to help support the greater Katy area.

Please visit the website link below for ticketing information.