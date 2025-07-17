Get ready for the 10th Annual Backpack Kickback Event hosted by Christ-Walk Church Outreach Center and The Hangar! Equipping Students. Supporting Families. Celebrating Community.

Date: August 9, 2025

Location: The Hangar – 4010 4th Street, Brookshire, TX 77423

Time: 1:00 PM

This FREE community event is packed with:

Free Food

Free Drinks

Fun Activities & Games

Live Entertainment

And much more!

Let’s send our students back to school with smiles, supplies, and support!

Want to support the cause?

Call 832-428-7283 or 832-567-6051

CashApp donations: $ChristWalkOutreach

For more info: ChristWalkChurchOutreachCenter@gmail.com

Sponsored by: Christ-Walk Church | Pastors Jaylon & Michelle Johnson