Backpack event.jpg

10th Annual Backpack Kickback Event

Get ready for the 10th Annual Backpack Kickback Event hosted by Christ-Walk Church Outreach Center and The Hangar! Equipping Students. Supporting Families. Celebrating Community.

 Date: August 9, 2025

 Location: The Hangar – 4010 4th Street, Brookshire, TX 77423

 Time: 1:00 PM

This FREE community event is packed with:

 Free Food

 Free Drinks

 Fun Activities & Games

 Live Entertainment

 And much more!

Let’s send our students back to school with smiles, supplies, and support! 

 Want to support the cause?

 Call 832-428-7283 or 832-567-6051

 CashApp donations: $ChristWalkOutreach

For more info: ChristWalkChurchOutreachCenter@gmail.com

Sponsored by: Christ-Walk Church | Pastors Jaylon & Michelle Johnson

Info

The Hanger in Brookshire

The Hanger

The Hangar Unity Center 4010 4th Street, Brookshire, Texas 77423
Education, Fun
