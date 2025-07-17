Get ready for the 10th Annual Backpack Kickback Event hosted by Christ-Walk Church Outreach Center and The Hangar! Equipping Students. Supporting Families. Celebrating Community.
Date: August 9, 2025
Location: The Hangar – 4010 4th Street, Brookshire, TX 77423
Time: 1:00 PM
This FREE community event is packed with:
Free Food
Free Drinks
Fun Activities & Games
Live Entertainment
And much more!
Let’s send our students back to school with smiles, supplies, and support!
Want to support the cause?
Call 832-428-7283 or 832-567-6051
CashApp donations: $ChristWalkOutreach
For more info: ChristWalkChurchOutreachCenter@gmail.com
Sponsored by: Christ-Walk Church | Pastors Jaylon & Michelle Johnson
