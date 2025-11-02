1093 RTT LGC Board Meeting

The next board meeting will be on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 4:00 PM at the Wallis City Complex Community Center (located at 6810 Guyler Street, Wallis, TX 77485). Attached, you will find our agenda, which includes a link to the Zoom meeting.

Please remember to post the agenda at the appropriate places.

1093 RAILS TO TRAILS LOCAL GOVERNMENT CORPORATION

Board of Directors Regular MeetingMonday, November 10, 2025 at 4:00 PM

Wallis City Complex Community Center - 6810 Guyler Street, Wallis, Texas 77485via ZOOM: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83092687218?pwd=nngN1Q2vvrFteRQj3X1cIi2VzwMmsQ.1Dial by your location: 877 853 5247 US Toll-free; 888 788 0099 US Toll-free

Meeting ID: 830 9268 7218/Passcode: 006508

1. Call to order

2. Roll Call and Certification of a Quorum.

3. PUBLIC COMMENTS: Communication from the public is limited to the first eight registrants,limited to three minutes in accordance with the Open Meetings Act, 1093 RTT LGC Board maynot discuss or act on any item that has not been posted on the agenda.

4. CONSENT AGENDA: This portion of the agenda consists of items considered to be routine and will beenacted by one motion unless a separate discussion is requested by a Board Member.4.1 Approve Minutes: September 8, 2025 / No Quorum October 6, 20254.2 Financial: 06/30/25 Bank Balance: $98.64 / Note: Bank Change FNB-Wallis to Candance Bank

5. LEGAL, ADMINISTRATIVE & REPORTING ACTIVITIES:5.1 Discuss and act on 2025 RTT Rail Haul and Salvage RFP. [Where send Bids / Who grade Bids]5.2 FRIENDS Foundational Grant Agreement with the LGC5.3 Discuss and act on LGC Resolution to add Treasurer duties to the LGC Bylaws.5.4 Discuss and act on Board replacement / Alternates5.5 Discuss and act to appoint LGC Officer Secretary position.

6. BUSINESS ACTIVITIES & UPDATES:6.1 Status report & activities with Project 2025-002 Texas Challenge Academy.6.2 H-GAC information and updates. [Trail Map / GRANT opportunities]6.3 Discuss and act on development of Master Plan. [Build Guides/Phases/Agreements]6.4 Discuss and act on Volunteer engagement, Needs List, Schedule & planning.

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMSTexas Challenge Academy: Future projects in communities along trailUpdate LGC Bank signatories & requirements. [Signed Minutes/ Paperwork]Appoint LGC Officer Secretary position.Update LGC Incorporation for Weston Lakes Resolution rescinding from the LGC.H-GAC Bryant Clark on Linchpin Project at Brazos River, Simonton.

ADJOURN