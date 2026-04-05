1093 Rails-to-Trails LGC Board Meeting

Greetings 1093 Rails-to-Trails LGC Board Members and Friends,

The next board meeting will be held on:

Date: Monday, April 6th, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM

Location: Wallis City Complex Community Center, 6810 Guyler Street, Wallis, TX 77485

Can’t join us in person? No worries—the agenda is attached and includes a Zoom link so you can hop on board from anywhere.

Please remember to post the attached agenda at the appropriate places.

About the project:

The 1093 Rails to Trails initiative aims to repurpose the former rail line into a multi‑use trail for hiking, biking, and tourism, connecting communities and supporting local commerce 1093railstotrails.weebly.com. The LGC works with the National Park Service, Fort Bend Toll Road Authority, and H‑GAC to design, fund, and build the trail in phases.

Project Goals:

The local governments, in partnership with the Fort Bend Toll Road Association, the National Park Service, the Houston-Galveston Area Council, and stakeholders along the proposed trail, have 3 major goals for the 1093 Rails-to-Trails project:

Engage members of the community and local and county governments throughout the planning process;

Form and maintain an organization to champion the project and raise funds for eventual construction of the trail; and

Construct the trail in phases as funding becomes available.

An important outcome of this project is the creation of a linear greenspace that serves as a tool for conservation as well as transportation. Now is a critical time to build this trail to reserve space for pedestrians and bicyclists before future highways along the corridor are considered. Trail design goals include: