“Reading to Dogs” with Paws for Therapy

Join us on Saturday, January 31st, from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM in the Children’s section of the library. Sign in 30 minutes ahead at the front desk. A total of 12 spots will be available. Sessions are 10 minutes each. We will have two dogs available for the children to read to. “Paws for Therapy” is a group of volunteers in the Houston area who enjoy sharing their trained therapy dogs with those in need of love and comfort. Reading can be hard, so kids ages 5-11 can get comfortable and practice their reading skills with a trained therapy dog.