Live Music, Job Fair and Family Events Fill Covering Katy Calendar July 18-21

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Katy area will have multiple live music performances, a Katy ISD job fair and educational events this weekend, with options for both families and adult audiences across popular local venues.

Live Music Events in Katy

Friday, July 18

Friday evening features two musical performances. David Lee Garza y Los Musicales will perform at 8 p.m. at Texas Rodeo Saloon at 531 South Mason Road, showcasing progressive Conjunto and Tejano music. The legendary group has maintained chart-topping status for more than 30 years.

Also Friday at 8 p.m., Flannel Unplugged will perform at Willow Fork Drainage District's Central Green Park at LaCenterra from 8 to 9:30 p.m. The Houston-based band delivers acoustic versions of 1990s grunge hits in the style of MTV Unplugged sessions.

Saturday July 19

Saturday evening offers multiple entertainment options for Katy music fans. Eclipse, a Journey tribute band, will perform with High N Dry, a Def Leppard tribute band, at The Wildcatter Saloon. Doors open at 7 p.m. with performances beginning at 8 p.m.

Texas Rodeo Saloon will welcome Cadetes de Linares El Último Batallón and Grupo FH at 8 p.m. Saturday.

At Central Green, Nervous Rex will perform from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The Houston-based variety cover band performs popular music from multiple genres and decades.

Shows at Central Green are free and family-friendly. Shows at The Wildcatter and Texas Rodeo Saloon are 21-and-older events and require a ticket. Our individual calendar listings provide a link to purchase tickets.

Family-Friendly Educational Events

The Brookshire Pattison Library will present "Camp Read A Lot, Fun in the Sun" from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday at the library. The summer reading program is designed to engage children in literacy activities.

Saturday morning, Katy Independent School District will host an operations job fair from 9 to 11 a.m. at Morton Ranch High School. The district is seeking to fill dozens of non-teaching positions for the upcoming school year.

Monday July 21

On Monday at Central Green. Ms. Najia will conduct a reading camp from 10 to 11 a.m., focusing on phonics, word recognition and book discussions for young children.

