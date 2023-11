KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy, Harris County residents were asked to approve a tax increase that would benefit the Emergency Services District 48 Fire Department.

If approved, those who live within HCESD 48's territory will pay an additional $13.09 per $100,000 on their home, meaning that a home valued at $300,000 will pay no more than an additional $40 per year.

Sixty-eight percent of early voters approved the the tax increase. The vote counting continues.