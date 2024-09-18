Youngblood Elementary Student Named To Prestigious Math Program

Katy, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Youngblood Elementary fifth-grade student Holden Dunlap has been selected for the inaugural class of the National Math Stars program, which supports exceptionally gifted young math students. The program provides 10 years of intensive development, including advanced coursework, mentorship, summer experiences, and family advising.

Out of more than 1,300 applications from across Texas, only 61 students were chosen for this prestigious program.

Holden has competed in math competitions since first grade and ranked in the top 20 nationally in his grade level last year. He says he enjoys math because it connects to many aspects of life and appreciates how those parts fit together.

“We look forward to watching Holden’s passion for learning and enthusiasm for math continue to grow, and we are excited to be part of a supportive community that will help him explore, engage and be challenged,” said Maria and Larry Dunlap, Holden’s parents.

Holden is a GT student at Youngblood and enjoys a variety of activities, including singing, acting, writing, drawing, swimming, robotics, and reading graphic novels. He dreams of becoming an astronaut due to his love of space.

National Math Stars, founded in 2023, is a program for Texas students created by the Carina Initiative and Polynera Fund to support students in math and science. More information is available at nationalmathstars.org.