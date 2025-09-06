Venezuelan Artist Brings Vibrant Heritage to Lone Star College-CyFair Gallery

CYPRESS, Texas (Covering Katy News) - The Bosque Gallery at Lone Star College-CyFair kicks off its art season featuring Stanley Bermudez's vibrant contemporary painting showcase "Alternations," running from Aug. 28 through Sept. 25.

Bermudez, an artist with lifelong dedication to his craft, has a distinctive visual approach.

"One striking characteristic of my paintings is the use of vibrant colors which I believe comes from growing up in Maracaibo, Venezuela and being exposed to the colors of the city, to Venezuelan folk art, to the work of the Guajiro Indians and their tapestries."

The artist's journey began in childhood within a household where creativity flourished.

"Art was a form of play and entertainment and still is today," he said.

With an artist mother and sisters who pursued graphic design, his artistic passion eventually led him into a 20-year career in fine arts education, including a period teaching as adjunct faculty at LSC-CyFair. He is currently working toward a PhD in Visual Arts.

The "Alternations" showcase features pieces from multiple series that reflect Bermudez's diverse influences—from his family background and Latino roots to his travels in China, plus portraits inspired by historical figures and pop culture icons.

His work examines how color interacts with three-dimensional elements while presenting multiple perspectives through portraiture.

Art enthusiasts can meet Bermudez during Library Art Talk on Sept. 10 at 1:30 p.m., where visitors can participate in an in-depth discussion about his artistic vision.

Visit LoneStar.edu/BosqueGallery for complete exhibition information, fall programming, and gallery operating hours.

Those interested in LSC-CyFair's Art Program and available scholarships can find details at LoneStar.edu/art-dept-cyfair.