University of Houston Victoria to close Katy campus

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — UHV President Bob Glenn disclosed in March that the university faces a $3.7 million budget shortfall for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, with potential cuts of $5.7 to $7.2 million needed in 2024-2025 due to declining enrollment and retention rates.

"Much like other universities in the nation, UHV's budget is enrollment driven, and a multi-year decline in enrollment has forced the university to face some difficult decisions," Glenn said.

The closure of the Katy site aligns with broader cost-cutting measures and a strategic shift to concentrate resources in Victoria. The university plans to relocate more faculty and classes to its Victoria campus to promote greater student engagement there.

"Research clearly indicates that the greatest impact on a student choosing to persist comes from contact with faculty outside the classroom, along with student engagement in classes," Glenn said.

The university will continue offering face-to-face and ITV classes at the Katy location through Summer 2026, with the final courses concluding by July 31, 2026. Students currently enrolled at UHV Katy have several options to complete their degrees, including taking courses at the Katy site during the 2025-2026 academic year, enrolling in UHV online courses, or transferring coursework to other institutions like the University of Houston which will continue operating on the same campus at the intersection of Highway 99 and the Katy Freeway.

Students who maintain continuous enrollment will continue to pay UHV Katy tuition rates through May 31, 2028, or until they complete their current degree, even if they transition to the University of Houston or University of Houston-Downtown.

The university has designated Katy Transition Advisors to assist students in navigating their options and developing individualized plans for degree completion. UHV will maintain its online programs and Victoria-based instruction, which will not be affected by the Katy site closure.

The closure comes as part of a larger package of cost-cutting measures announced in March that includes a reduction in force, travel restrictions, construction pauses, and voluntary salary reductions for top administrators.