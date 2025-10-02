University of Houston's Katy and Sugar Land campuses see record enrollment growth

KATY, Texas — The University of Houston's campuses in Katy and Sugar Land are experiencing unprecedented growth as part of the university system's overall record enrollment of nearly 49,000 students for fall 2025.

Nearly 1,000 students are taking classes at the Katy campus, marking a 73% increase from last year, while the Sugar Land campus reached its highest enrollment ever with nearly 5,000 students.

According to UH, the surge at the Katy campus is fueled by expanded course offerings from the C. T. Bauer College of Business, College of Education, Natural Sciences & Mathematics, Liberal Arts & Social Sciences and the Cullen College of Engineering.

Students at the Sugar Land campus now benefit from the new Sugar Land Academic Building II, a 75,000-square-foot facility with modern labs, technology-focused programs and collaborative learning spaces that opened this fall.

University of Houston The University of Houston Sugar Land Academic Building 2.

UH system-wide enrollment reaches historic levels

The growth at both regional campuses reflects UH's broader enrollment increase, with 48,972 students enrolled system-wide, up from 47,980 in fall 2024. The surge is driven by the largest incoming freshman class in UH history, with 6,715 first-time in college students and more than 4,500 transfers.

Applications reached historic highs with more than 48,000 freshman applications and more than 75,000 total applications across undergraduate and graduate programs. Freshman applications grew 12% year-over-year, with early applications for fall 2026 already pacing nearly 20% higher than last year.

"As the University of Houston approaches its centennial, we are not just growing in size — we are growing in impact. Students are choosing UH because it offers everything they need to succeed: affordability, opportunity and a nationally competitive academic experience right here in Houston, one of the world's most dynamic cities," UH President Renu Khator said.

UH tuition remains affordable for Texas families

Affordability remains a defining advantage for UH. The university has not raised tuition in several years, keeping it one of the most affordable public research universities in Texas.

Through the Cougar Promise program, undergraduates from families earning $65,000 or less pay no tuition, and students from families earning up to $125,000 receive guaranteed discounts.

On-campus housing at the main campus is near capacity this fall. Centennial Hall, a new 1,000-bed facility opening in 2027, will further expand capacity for first-year students.