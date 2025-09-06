UH Sugar Land Opens New $65 Million Engineering Building

SUGAR LAND, Texas (Covering Katy News) – The University of Houston's Sugar Land campus opened fall 2025 with a new academic facility designed to bolster its engineering offerings.

Sugar Land Academic Building 2, a 75,000-square-foot, three-story structure, now houses UH Cullen College of Engineering programs and provides laboratories, learning spaces and enhanced student services to address Fort Bend County workforce needs, according to a news release.

"The opening of the doors to our Sugar Land Academic Building 2 represents the growth our campus has experienced in the last year," said Jay Neal, associate vice president of academic affairs and chief operations officer for UH's Sugar Land campus. "This building allows us to accommodate hundreds more students who wish to pursue engineering studies in Fort Bend County."

Sugar Land Academic Building 2 Features and Amenities

The facility includes computer, wet and dry laboratory spaces; active learning and traditional classrooms; student lounge areas and advising offices; and a sky bridge linking it to Sugar Land Academic Building 1, which debuted in 2019.

UH Sugar Land Campus Enrollment Surges to Nearly 5,000 Students

The facility opens as the Sugar Land campus experiences surging enrollment, growing from 3,600 students in fall 2024 to approximately 5,000 students today. The campus also hosts the UH Andy and Barbara Gessner College of Nursing along with programs from the education, social work, business and liberal arts and social sciences colleges.

UH Sugar Land has scheduled a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony for Sugar Land Academic Building 2 in mid-October.