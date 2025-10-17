University of Houston Opens $65 Million Engineering Building at Sugar Land Campus

SUGAR LAND, Texas (Covering Katy News) – More than 120 supporters, faculty and staff gathered at the University of Houston's Sugar Land campus Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of its newest building dedicated to engineering programs.

New Facility Houses State-of-the-Art Labs and Classrooms

The three-story, 75,000-square-foot Sugar Land Academic Building 2 houses programs from the UH Cullen College of Engineering. The $65 million facility, funded through a 2021 Texas Legislature package for UH System construction and renovations, has been in use since the fall semester began.

"Today represents the culmination of a vision to bring engineering and technology programs, research and expertise to our industry-rich region primed for collaboration and partnership," said Jay Neal, associate vice president for academic affairs and chief operating officer of UH's Sugar Land campus. "Our College of Engineering faculty, staff and students have been in their new classrooms, labs and offices since the semester began. Today is our day to celebrate them and thank all of you who have been with us on this journey since the beginning."

The building features state-of-the-art wet and dry laboratories, active learning classrooms, student advising and lounge spaces, and conference rooms. It sits adjacent to the College of Engineering's Sugar Land Academic Building 1 and allows 40% of the college to operate in Sugar Land.

UH President Expresses Gratitude for Legislative Support

"I feel so much gratitude today," said UH President Renu Khator. "Grateful to our legislators for their support. Grateful to all in Sugar Land for supporting this vision, and we still need that support as we look to build more. Think of all the innovation that can happen here."

Engineering Programs Expected to Serve 4,000 Students by 2026

By next year, UH Sugar Land will educate more than 4,000 students across 10 undergraduate degrees in engineering and technology, as well as multiple graduate programs, according to Pradeep Sharma, professor and dean of the College of Engineering.

"This new building represents the next leap forward," said Pradeep Sharma, professor and dean of the College of Engineering. "By next year, UH Sugar Land will educate more than 4,000 students across ten undergraduate degrees in engineering and technology, as well as multiple graduate programs—from biotechnology and mechanical engineering technology to information systems and cybersecurity."

State and Local Officials Attend Grand Opening Ceremony

State Rep. Suleman Lalani and officials from Rep. Matt Morgan's office each presented certificates of appreciation during the ceremony. City of Sugar Land officials, representatives from The George Foundation, SmithGroup Architects, Vaughn Construction, area chambers of commerce, higher education partners and University of Houston leadership also attended.

Construction on Sugar Land Academic Building 2 began in October 2023.