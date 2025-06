AUSTIN, Texas (Covering Katy News) – The Texas Legislature significantly reduced the University of Houston's $340 million funding request for new facilities in its suburban campuses when finalizing the 2025-27 state budget.

UH had sought $175 million for a health technology facility in Sugar Land and $165 million for an academic building in Katy. However, lawmakers approved $20 million over two years specifically for program expansion at UH Katy and no funding for the Sugar Land Campus.

