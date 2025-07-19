University of Houston Bauer College Launches Business Programs at Katy Campus for Fall 2025

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – The University of Houston's C.T. Bauer College of Business will launch undergraduate and graduate business programs at the UH at Katy campus beginning in fall 2025, bringing top-tier business education to students in Katy and surrounding west Houston communities according to a statement from the Katy Chamber of Commerce.

The expansion includes graduate-level healthcare leadership certificate programs and undergraduate junior-level business courses, allowing Katy area students to complete degree requirements closer to home without commuting to UH's main campus.

New Graduate Healthcare Leadership Program in Katy

Graduate students can enroll in healthcare leadership certificate courses covering healthcare business, law, ethics and strategic leadership. The healthcare management programs target working professionals in healthcare, insurance and public policy sectors and can be applied toward master's degree requirements at the University of Houston.

Undergraduate Business Courses Now Available in Katy

Undergraduate students will have access to junior-level business courses including personal finance, entrepreneurship and organizational management, helping them progress toward a Bachelor of Business Administration degree through UH Bauer College without traveling to the main Houston campus.

"By having our presence in Katy for students, we are going to be able to serve our existing students with more in-person experiential learning, which is a hallmark of the Bauer experience and a critical way that we serve industry as well," Bauer College Dean Xianjun Geng said. "And at the same time, we can potentially cater to a student population that would otherwise not even consider UH because of the distance issue."

Benefits for Katy Area Students and Professionals

The UH Bauer business programs expansion provides local access to Tier One business education and career-focused degree programs in high-demand fields, while supporting growing industries in the Katy, Texas area.

The UH at Katy campus serves students in west Harris County, Fort Bend County and surrounding communities who seek convenient access to University of Houston programs without commuting to the main campus in southeast Houston. Additional information can be found here: bauer.uh.edu/katy.