UH Katy Builds College Programs Around Tomorrow's Jobs

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The University of Houston is working to close the gap between what students learn in college and what employers actually need when they hire — and it is asking local business leaders to help make that happen.

UH held two roundtable sessions this spring at its Katy campus, gathering area business and industry leaders to answer a question driving the effort: What skills and knowledge do you actually need from the people you hire?

The feedback is being used to build what UH calls the Talent Accelerator — an initiative designed to ensure students graduate with degrees that lead directly to careers in fields where tomorrow's employers are actively seeking workers.

UH Katy Brings Employers to the Table to Shape College Curriculum

One session, the Houston-Gulf Coast Workforce Roundtable, was organized in partnership with the Texas Manufacturing Assistance Center and the Katy Area Economic Development Council, bringing together manufacturing and industry executives from across the region.

Five UH colleges are collaborating on the effort — Business, Engineering, Education, Natural Sciences and Mathematics, and Nursing — with curriculum shaped by the very companies that will one day hire their graduates. Local employers have also committed to staying involved through internships and mentorships, giving students hands-on experience before they enter the workforce.

The Workforce Gap Is Real — and the Houston Area Is Feeling It

The need is urgent. According to a 2025 analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, roughly 462,000 manufacturing jobs nationally went unfilled as recently as January 2025. The Rice University Kinder Institute for Urban Research attributes those shortages in large part to gaps in career and technical education and a lack of postsecondary credentials that match employer needs. The Greater Houston Partnership notes Houston is shifting from an industrial economy to a knowledge-based, technology-driven one — a transition that is creating new roles faster than the current workforce pipeline can fill them.

UH President, Provost Join Local CEOs in Workforce Strategy Sessions

UH President Renu Khator and Provost Diane Z. Chase both participated in the roundtables, alongside Jay Neal, associate vice president and chief operating officer for UH's Katy and Sugar Land campuses.

"These discussions are critical as we continue to align our programs with the needs of the region," Khator said. "Great universities are built by great communities. We all need to have a common vision and agreed-upon strategic plan."

State Funding Secured to Expand UH Katy Programs — Industry Input Will Guide the Way

State legislative funding secured in 2025 will allow UH to expand its program offerings at the Katy campus, with the direction of those offerings shaped directly by what employers shared during these sessions. As the Katy area continues to attract new businesses, hospitals, manufacturers and technology companies, university leaders say keeping industry at the center of curriculum development is key to ensuring graduates are workforce-ready from day one.

Learn More About the UH Katy Talent Accelerator

For more information about the Talent Accelerator at UH's Katy campus, visit uh.edu/katy/talent-accelerator.