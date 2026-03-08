UH Bauer College of Business Brings Executive Education to Katy

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — West Houston business leaders will soon have access to University of Houston executive education programs without traveling into the city, as C. T. Bauer College of Business expands its professional development offerings to Katy.

Bauer College held its inaugural executive education introduction event March 6 in Katy, featuring a preview of upcoming sessions and networking opportunities for local professionals.

Tailored to Meet Katy's Growing Business Community

Bauer Associate Dean for Executive Development Cheryl Baldwin said the expansion is designed to meet the needs of a rapidly growing business community.

"We are looking at the needs of companies, government agencies and school systems in that area," Baldwin said. "We are identifying some of the issues that can be addressed through training and development, whether it be at their C-suite level or the management level."

Courses to Cover Leadership, Artificial Intelligence and More

Courses will cover topics relevant across industries, including leadership and artificial intelligence. Custom programs will also be available, tailored to organizations' specific needs.

"Our faculty can design training to address any of the professional development concerns that companies might have," Baldwin said. "The advantage for them is we're going to be right in their backyard and able to provide on-site customized training or open enrollment courses on Fridays to those companies."

Program Aims to Boost Productivity and Performance

Baldwin said the program aims to strengthen the workforce across multiple sectors.

"The learning objectives will be different for each course, but we hope that employees will expand their knowledge for the company, increase productivity and enhance performance," she said.