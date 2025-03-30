Two Mayde Creek Seniors Net Full Scholarships to Elite Universities

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Two seniors from Mayde Creek High School have earned full scholarships to elite universities, marking the first time in school history that two students have received the QuestBridge Match Scholarship in the same year.

Valeria Rodriguez will attend the University of Chicago to study molecular engineering, while Addmyra Robles will attend Rice University to major in political science.

The scholarship, valued at more than $325,000, covers tuition, fees, housing, food, books, supplies and travel expenses.

× Expand Katy ISD From Left: Asst. Principal Jim Porter, Counselor Pamela Degges, Teacher Shannon Vince, Student Valeria Rodriguez, Coordinator Taylor Kratz, Principal Lizzie Herring, Facilitator Bryant Caba

"We are so proud of both Valeria and Addmyra for working hard over their years in high school to earn this scholarship," said Mayde Creek Principal Lizzie Herring. "It is a big deal for us to have two recipients in the same year and both are very deserving of this honor."

QuestBridge matches high-achieving students from low-income backgrounds with top American universities, providing full scholarships and support throughout their college careers.