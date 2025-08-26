TSTC Fort Bend Graduates 148 Students in its HVAC, Electrical Programs

STAFFORD, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Texas State Technical College's Fort Bend County campus in Rosenberg celebrated 148 graduates at its Summer 2025 commencement ceremony on Aug. 20, 2025. The ceremony took place at the Stafford Centre in Stafford. Graduates earned either Associate of Applied Science degrees or certificates of completion in various technical programs.

HVAC Graduate Ready for Career After Comprehensive Training

Marcus Downie completed the HVAC program and received his Residential Service Technician certificate. He said his educational experience has prepared him well for his career. "It was a very comprehensive course, and I feel super prepared for the field," Downie said. "TSTC is an amazing school and experience."

Electrical Lineworker Program Graduate Confident About Job Prospects

Bryce Givens graduated from the Electrical Lineworker and Management program. Givens says he's optimistic about getting a job with the education and preparation he received at TSTC.

"I'm feeling good about graduating and feel like I have the knowledge I need for a job," Givens said.

Industry Partners Support TSTC Graduates at Commencement

Several of TSTC's industry partners attended the ceremony to show support for graduates and the college.

Bryan Bowling, campus provost, addressed graduates entering the workforce. "Tonight represents a pivotal turning point in the lives of our soon-to-be alumni," he said. "Our graduates should be bursting with pride for their accomplishments, and I know our faculty and staff, friends and family — everyone who has supported them — will be joining in the celebratory chorus."

Fall Semester Registration Open at TSTC

TSTC has opened registration for its fall semester. More information is available at tstc.edu

