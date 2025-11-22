TSTC Expands Career Training in Fort Bend County with $35 Million Transportation Technologies Center

ROSENBERG, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Texas State Technical College's Fort Bend County campus cut the ribbon Friday on its new $35 million Transportation Technologies Center, marking a significant expansion of workforce development programs in the region.

New Facility Expands Technical Training Programs

The school's mission is to "place more Texans in great paying jobs by providing students with the technical and vocational skills needed for high-demand, high-wage occupations in Texas." Mike Reeser, TSTC's chancellor and CEO, spoke at the Nov. 21 ceremony about the college's mission and the new facility's role in achieving it.

"The vision of what we do is manifested in this new building," Reeser said. "We focus on the big, heavy-duty jobs that are at the core of Texas power."

The new building houses the Automotive, Automotive Collision and Management, and expanded Diesel Equipment programs designed to train students for high-demand technical careers.

The center was funded by the Texas Legislature in 2021.

Bryan Bowling, provost of TSTC's Fort Bend County campus, cut the ribbon on the new Transportation Technologies Center.

Three Career Pathways Offered at Transportation Center

The automotive program offers associate degrees and certificates focused on internal maintenance for vehicles ranging from sedans to large trucks. The automotive collision and management program provides two associate degrees — one in outer-body repairs and another in refinishing — plus a certificate of completion.

The diesel equipment program retained its heavy truck specialization while adding a new off-highway degree option to meet industry needs.

"Many of us were here for the groundbreaking when it (TSTC) was nothing more than a dream," said Bryan Bowling, provost of TSTC's Fort Bend County campus. "Now we stand among that dream. Isn't she beautiful?"

Community Leaders Celebrate Workforce Development Investment

The ribbon-cutting drew local government officials, TSTC leadership and faculty, representatives from The TSTC Foundation, the George Foundation and the Henderson-Wessendorff Foundation, and local industry partners.

The facility addresses growing demand for skilled technicians in Texas' transportation and heavy equipment sectors, providing hands-on training for careers that typically offer competitive wages without requiring four-year degrees.