Tompkins High FBLA Students Host Interactive Economic "Mini Market" for Local Youth

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Nearly 50 Katy-area elementary students recently gained valuable financial literacy skills through an innovative "Mini Market" workshop at Cinco Ranch Library, hosted by members of the Tompkins High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) team.

The educational event, led by Tompkins FBLA members Bhavana Chirumamilla, Akshara Prathabraj and Ridhi Rentala, transformed young participants into entrepreneurs and consumers through engaging market simulations designed to demonstrate real-world economic principles.

"Whether trading snacks or handmade crafts, participants had to make smart choices: improve their product, understand what their customers wanted, and decide whether to buy based on needs versus wants," said Chirumamilla, one of the FBLA team organizers. "This event was more than just trading fun — it was a clear example of how the American enterprise system works in everyday life."

The interactive workshop showcased fundamental business concepts including supply and demand, market competition, and consumer behavior through hands-on activities that allowed Katy's young learners to experience entrepreneurship firsthand. Participants practiced critical business decision-making while learning about product development, marketing strategies, and economic value.

According to Chirumamilla, the Tompkins FBLA team continues to promote youth financial education throughout Katy ISD, organizing various community events "from bake sales on campus to this community-centered market," all aimed at strengthening economic literacy among local students.

The Mini Market initiative represents part of the award-winning Tompkins FBLA program's ongoing mission to advance understanding of free enterprise principles, innovation, and entrepreneurial opportunity among Katy youth.