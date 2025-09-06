Three Katy ISD music ensembles selected for state convention

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Three Katy Independent School District ensembles will perform at the 2026 Texas Music Educators Association Convention in San Antonio in February, representing the district at one of the nation's largest music education gatherings.

The Beckendorff Junior High String Orchestra, Jordan High School Treble Warrior Choir and Rylander Elementary Orff Ensemble were selected through competitive statewide audition processes to perform before thousands of educators and top student performers.

The Beckendorff Junior High String Orchestra earned the title of junior high/middle school honor string orchestra for Texas. The ensemble was selected through a rigorous statewide competition to represent Katy ISD as the top orchestra in its category.

The Jordan High School Treble Warrior Choir was chosen through a competitive process that identifies the state's most accomplished choral ensembles.

The Rylander Elementary Orff Ensemble will perform during the Elementary Division Session at TMEA after being selected by the Texas Gulf Coast Orff Association.

"These selections represent the highest recognition available for school music ensembles in Texas," said Damon Archer, Katy ISD executive director of fine arts. "Our students, directors and community should take great pride in this accomplishment. Being chosen to perform at TMEA is an honor that reflects Katy ISD's commitment to fine arts and the exceptional talent of our students."

The 2026 TMEA Convention is expected to draw nearly 30,000 attendees.