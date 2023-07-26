Three Katy ISD Coaches named "Coach of the Year" by their Texas peers

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Three exceptional Katy ISD coaches have been named "Coach of the Year" by the Texas High School Coaches Association.

Seven Lakes High School Boys Soccer Coach Jimmy Krueger was named "Regional and State Coach of the Year," and SLHS Golf Coach Sean Ewing and Tompkins High School Tennis Coach Renee Richardson were named "Regional Coach of the Year" for their outstanding dedication to student-athletes and their success.

"In a district full of excellent coaches, these three individuals have gone above and beyond to represent the A+ found in the Katy ISD name," said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics in Katy ISD. "Aside from refining their sports programs and bringing their A-game to every practice and tournament, they have also made it a commitment to build their players up by instilling confidence on and off the field."

Coach Krueger has demonstrated a passion for perseverance which brought the Spartan boys soccer team to new heights. The team won their fourth straight district title, advancing them to their second straight regional competition which ultimately won them their first-ever state championship. The Seven Lakes Boys Soccer Team ended this year with a 28-1-1 record and was ranked as the number one high school team in the entire nation by the United Soccer Coaches Association. Coach Krueger was awarded his THSCA State Championship Ring at the Hall of Honor Banquet.

Also from SLHS, Coach Ewing was honored for leading the Spartans golf team to win the school's eighth straight District 19-6A championship title. The team's tireless efforts landed them a spot at the regional level (2016-2019, 2021-2023) as well as at the state tournament (2016-2019, 2021, 2023). Coach Ewing's ability to inspire the team athletes helped Maelynn Kim earn a gold medal individually, while the golf team finished eighth place overall in Class 6A.

Under the guidance and commitment of Coach Richardson, the Tompkins tennis team became more potent than ever. With a "can-do attitude" approach, tennis players reached impressive levels, which included having the most semifinalists in the region this year.

Among the players, Ananya Sriniketh won the district championship for spring tennis and played for the state championship in the 6A singles. Additionally, she was the state runner-up and won the Sportsmanship Award at the state tournament. Only one athlete is awarded the well-respected recognition each year.