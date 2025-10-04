Free Texas College Application Week is Oct. 13-19

AUSTIN, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Texas high school students can apply to state colleges for free during a week in October under a new program announced Thursday by Gov. Greg Abbott.

The Free College Application Week runs Oct. 13-19. After this year, it will happen during the second full week of October.

"Texas prioritizes opportunities for students to pursue the best education they need to succeed in high demand, good-paying jobs after graduation," Abbott said. "By supporting our students today, we are investing in a stronger Texas tomorrow."

The initiative requires all Texas public colleges and universities to waive application fees for state residents who apply through ApplyTexas during that week. The program was created during the most recent legislative session.

Both first-time college students and transfer students can participate if they meet Texas residency requirements.

"In addition to the cost savings, combined with other tools available to Texans for planning and achieving educational and career goals, free application week removes a barrier so more students can take their first step toward higher education," said Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board Commissioner Wynn Rosser.

The program works alongside other state tools designed to help students plan for college:

My Texas Future is a website that helps students explore careers, compare colleges and learn about financial aid. It includes a career quiz and lets users compare jobs by pay, education requirements and local demand. Students can also compare colleges by tuition costs, location and graduate salaries.

Direct Admissions shows students which Texas colleges will accept them before they even apply. Students share their grades, class rank and test scores through My Texas Future and can get their list of qualifying schools as early as junior year.

ApplyTexas is the online application system used by Texas public colleges and universities.