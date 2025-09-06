Texas State Technical College: So successful at job placement they have a money-back guarantee

ROSENBERG, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Finding a job post-graduation is as important as the degree or certification itself. This is why Texas State Technical College prides itself on having a high job placement rate, even going so far as to offer a money-back guarantee for most of its programs.

Some students are even securing employment before completing their studies. Such is the case for Maximus Sanchez. While working toward his associate degree, Sanchez was also employed as a technician for Roessler Equipment Co., a commercial HVAC equipment supplier in Houston.

"I currently work at the component panel shop. Once I graduate, I will be designing panels for commercial backup HVAC systems," he said.

Sanchez said the electrical side of the work is what TSTC has best trained him for. He also appreciates that he can look at parts and equipment and already have a basic understanding of how they operate.

For students who are still looking for jobs, TSTC hosts employer spotlights with its industry partners. Over the summer, representatives from Coolers Inc., a commercial refrigeration and kitchen equipment installation and repair company, visited the HVAC program on the Fort Bend campus in Rosenberg.

"We like to start (graduates) on preventative maintenance," said Matthew Foster, service leader for Coolers Inc.

Foster says the company wants to build students' knowledge and ability to disassemble and assemble equipment.

The company has already hired about six graduates from TSTC's HVAC program in the past year.

"Getting out into the field is important," Foster said. "When you are put in the field, everything you've worked on here in the (TSTC) labs will be reiterated and come back to you."

TSTC has several campuses across the state. The Fort Bend Campus is located at 26706 Southwest Fwy, Rosenberg.