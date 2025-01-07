Former Katy ISD Teacher Investigated for Alleged Assault on Autistic Student

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – The Texas Education Agency is investigating a former Katy Independent School District teacher for allegedly assaulting a child with autism, according to KPRC 2.

Details of the investigation remain limited as it is ongoing. However, the child’s parent provided Katy ISD police’s incident report to KPRC 2’s Rilwan Balogun.

According to the report, district police received an anonymous tip alleging a student was “physically and mentally abused” by staff at Woodcreek Elementary School. A video provided to police allegedly shows the teacher “attempting to hit the student in the face and then proceeding to grab [him] by the collar of his shirt and pull him across the table.” The video reportedly dates back to the 2023-2024 school year.

“The safety and security of students, faculty, and staff is paramount at Katy ISD. The individual is no longer an employee of Katy ISD. An investigation was launched as school officials became aware. Once additional evidence was made available at a later date, the individual resigned amid the investigation," said a statement from Katy ISD to KPRC.

The parent told police she first noticed bruises on her son’s body in January 2024. She said she informed the teacher, who assured her he would move her son, who has autism, closer to the front of the class. After the bruising stopped, the parent did not escalate the matter to school administrators, according to the report.

In summer 2024, after the school year had ended, the parent learned of the alleged assault. She asked to press charges after officers interviewed her.

Police showed the teacher the video and informed him that grabbing the child by the shirt, as depicted, constitutes a Class C misdemeanor, according to the report. The teacher was cited for the offense. The report also states the teacher texted the parent, asking her to “not ruin his career.”

The teacher has not been identified by KPRC because the TV station could not confirm that charges have been filed.