Taylor Mustangs Win First State Cheer Title as Katy ISD Places Four Teams in Top 10

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Taylor High School Mustangs cheerleading squad won the UIL 6A Division I Spirit Championship in Fort Worth, capturing the first state title in school history.

Taylor secured the championship with a cumulative score of 92.9, finishing ahead of Tomball High School and Jordan High School.

Katy ISD Places Four Teams in Top 10

Katy ISD placed four teams in the top 10 at the championship finals.

"This championship is a testament to the dedication, resilience and passion of our students and coaches," said LaKeisha McGowen, Katy ISD assistant director of fine arts. "Taylor's first state championship, along with our district's strong overall showing, reflects the culture of excellence we strive to cultivate across all Katy ISD fine arts."

Championship Results and Best in Category Awards

Katy ISD UIL 6A Division I Spirit Championship results:

First place: Taylor Mustangs

Third place: Jordan Warriors

Sixth place: Cinco Ranch Cougars

Seventh place: Seven Lakes Spartans

Katy ISD teams also earned best in category awards during qualifying rounds: