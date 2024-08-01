STEAM Center Inspiring Young Minds Throughout the Summer

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Despite school being out, the Shaw STEAM Center at Katy ISD continued to be a hub of learning and discovery for hundreds of students through interactive summer camps.

Led by Steve Adams and Liz Dethloff, both seasoned public educators, the Center has received attention from school administrators nationwide interested in its unique STEAM space and its benefits for students, families, and the community.

× Expand Katy ISD Students work collaboratively at the STEAM Center, during the 2024 summer session.

"Daily, we are able to see students of all ages excited about being in a school setting and engaging in STEAM learning,” Adams said. “It is genuinely what education should look like."

Starting next school year, every Katy ISD third-grade and seventh-grade student will visit the Shaw Center on a field trip. The Center also hosts family science nights, teacher professional development, and serves as the headquarters for the district’s high school robotics teams.

Dethloff, who leads the instruction at the STEAM Center, collaborates with district leaders, teachers, and parent volunteers to plan curriculum-based activities for students and families.

“I love seeing the excitement on our students’ faces as they come in our front doors,” Dethloff shared. “I see the Shaw Center becoming an entrenched tradition for the families of our growing Katy community.”

She believes STEAM education equips students for future careers by stimulating their curiosity and fostering a “lifelong love of learning.”

In addition to STEAM programming, the Shaw Center hosts various student groups, including Girl Scouts, Destination Imagination teams, and GT activities.

Cindee Devlin, Business and Outreach Mentor for Tompkins High School’s robotics team, is a long-time volunteer and parent of three Tompkins graduates, all of whom were part of the robotics team. Along with her husband Brian, she continues to support the team with technical and business expertise.

Devlin has observed how STEAM education positively impacts students, providing them with technical skills and life skills such as teamwork, time management, and leadership.

"Robotics gives students confidence in themselves, that they can learn or figure out anything,” Devlin said. “Parents all want the best for their kids, and we expose them to technologies that may encourage them to further participate in junior high or high school robotics."

Mae Chen, a rising senior at Jordan High School and the Strategy Officer for the school's robotics team, was first introduced to robotics at nine years old. Though initially unenthusiastic, she quickly fell in love with the competitive environment. Her interest grew so much that she created her own camps to involve younger students in robotics.

"We cover basic mechanical systems in the first week and go deeper into the season's competition game in the second week," Chen said. "From the promotional work to developing and teaching camp curriculum, pulling off Jordan's first-ever robotics camp took the work of dozens of students."

These team-led camps benefit all district students. Elementary and junior high school students gain interest in new topics from skilled mentors, while high school students gain experience in teaching and organizing events. The camps also provide critical fundraising for the robotics teams to compete each school year, with former Katy ISD robotics students going on to careers at NASA, SpaceX, and other major corporations. Devlin’s son is now an engineer in the military.

This summer’s camps included instruction in robots and coding, animation, Legos, web development, and more. The Center also partnered with Rice University’s Office of STEM Engagement to offer fun, age-specific camps for elementary students to learn about electronics, physics, and engineering.

"Every student will not pursue a STEAM career, but every student deserves to know about the opportunities in STEAM and how thoroughly engaging these can be,” Adams said. “Our goal is to give them exposure and a positive experience."

Katy ISD’s fall semester begins Wednesday, August 14.

