Seven Lakes High School Wins National Science Competition

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Seven Lakes High School won the high school championship at the 41st Annual Science Olympiad National Tournament held last month at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, marking the school's first national title.

Historic Victory for Katy ISD STEM Program

"I am so proud of our team for earning this incredible honor and representing Seven Lakes and KatyISD on this national stage," said Kerri Finnesand, Seven Lakes' principal. "We are committed to a culture of excellence, and this award only builds on that reputation."

Strong Performance Across District Teams

Beckendorff Junior High placed sixth in the junior high category, missing fifth place by six points.

Science Olympiad features 27 events testing students' knowledge in life science, earth and space science, chemistry, technology and engineering. Only the top 60 teams in each category qualify for nationals.

× 1 of 2 Expand Katy ISD Beckendorff Junior High placed sixth in the junior high category of the Science Olympiad. × 2 of 2 Expand Katy ISD Seven Lakes High School won the high school championship at the 41st Annual Science Olympiad National Tournament held last month. Prev Next

Building on Previous Success

Both schools competed nationally last year, with Beckendorff placing third and Seven Lakes finishing 12th.

Texas Science Olympiad Competition Structure

Texas competition begins each fall with invitational meets, followed by regional and state tournaments in spring. The state meet is held annually at Texas A&M University in College Station, with two teams per category advancing to nationals.

About Science Olympiad

Founded in 1984, Science Olympiad is among the nation's most prestigious STEM competitions, testing knowledge in life sciences, computer science, anatomy and health, astronomy and other science fields.