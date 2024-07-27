School registration opens for new Katy ISD students

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Katy ISD's PowerSchool Enrollment opened July 26, for students joining the District for the 2024-25 school year.

Families can access the PowerSchool platform online and will need to create an account to register their students.

“PowerSchool serves as a central hub for all Katy ISD families,” said Ronnie Edwards, Assistant Superintendent for School Leadership and Support at Katy ISD.

Parents enrolling their children in the District for the first time or re-enrolling after withdrawal for the upcoming school year will need to complete the registration process in PowerSchool.

To register, families must provide the following documents:

Proof of residence

Student’s official birth certificate

Student’s social security card

Parent/guardian’s government-issued ID

Student’s immunization records

Report card or transcript from the student’s most recent school

Additionally, students entering pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, and first grade must meet the state’s age requirements.

Visit the Katy ISD PowerSchool webpage to learn more.