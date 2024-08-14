Royal ISD holds pep rally, convocation as classes begin Wednesday

BROOKSHIRE, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Royal ISD community is abuzz with excitement as it prepares for the start of classes today, August 15, 2024, having recently hosted two engaging events.

On August 8, the district kicked off with a spirited “Meet the Falcons” pep rally at the Royal High School gymnasium. Students explored various school clubs and organizations, collected their schedules, and met the Falcons football team, which is optimistic about this season after a successful playoff appearance last year. Superintendent Rick Kershner and Athletics Director Damon Hopkins shared insights during the event, while food trucks offered a variety of refreshments.

The following day, August 9, the district held its staff and faculty convocation at Royal High School, located at 34499 Royal Road. Principal Shalonda Dumas and other district leaders addressed the gathered educators, setting the stage for the upcoming school year.

Both events featured vibrant performances by the Royal Sound Machine and the Royal Jazzettes, adding to the festive atmosphere.

See the photos below. Photos by Sherrell Rogers.

Have Covering Katy News Coverage delivered to your inbox

Read more Covering Katy News