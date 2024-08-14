Royal Marching Sound Machine and Jazettes.png

Covering katy News/Sherrel Rogers

The Royal Marching Sound Machine and Royal Jazettes perform at the Royal ISD faculty convocation.

Royal ISD holds pep rally, convocation as classes begin Wednesday

BROOKSHIRE, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Royal ISD community is abuzz with excitement as it prepares for the start of classes today, August 15, 2024, having recently hosted two engaging events.

On August 8, the district kicked off with a spirited “Meet the Falcons” pep rally at the Royal High School gymnasium. Students explored various school clubs and organizations, collected their schedules, and met the Falcons football team, which is optimistic about this season after a successful playoff appearance last year. Superintendent Rick Kershner and Athletics Director Damon Hopkins shared insights during the event, while food trucks offered a variety of refreshments.

The following day, August 9, the district held its staff and faculty convocation at Royal High School, located at 34499 Royal Road. Principal Shalonda Dumas and other district leaders addressed the gathered educators, setting the stage for the upcoming school year.

Both events featured vibrant performances by the Royal Sound Machine and the Royal Jazzettes, adding to the festive atmosphere.

See the photos below. Photos by Sherrell Rogers.

1 of 5

Royal Marching Sound Machine.png

Covering katy News/Sherrel Rogers

The Royal Marching Sound Machine performs at the Aug. 8 "Meet the Falcons" pep rally in the Royal High School gymnasium.

2 of 5

Rick Kershner.png

Covering Katy News/Sherrel Rogers

Royal ISD Superintendent Rick Kershner speaks at the "Meet the Falcons" event held Aug. 8 at the Royal High School gymnasium.

3 of 5

Damon Hopkins.png

Covering Katy News/Sherrel Rogers

Royal ISD athletics director Damon Hopkins speaks at the Royal High School gymnasum.

4 of 5

Shalonda Dumas.png

Covering Katy News/Sherrel Rogers

Royal High School principal Shalonda Dumas speaks at the Aug. 9 Royal ISD faculty convocation at Royal High School.

5 of 5

Ariel Connor.png

Sherrel Rogers/Covering Katy News

Arial Connor sings at the Aug. 9 Royal ISD convocation.