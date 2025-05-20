Royal High School.jpg

Royal ISD

Royal High School

Royal High School announces its Class of 2025 top ten graduates

by

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News)—Royal ISD has announced its top 10 graduates for the class of 2025.

The graduates are:

  1. Valedictorian Eleanor Recinos – University of Texas; she is also a Gates Scholar
  2. Salutatorian Gabriel Velasquez – University of Notre Dame
  3. Cristian Sosa – University of Houston
  4. Kimberly Pedraza – University of Texas
  5. Kelsey Jung – Texas State University
  6. Andrea Rico Gomez – Texas A&M University
  7. Sara Melindez – Culinary Institute Lenotre
  8. Tania Ramirez – Sam Houston State University
  9. Paola Gonzalez – University of Houston
  10. Victoria Gonzalez – Texas State University