Rotary Club of Katy Awards $125,000 in College Scholarships to 23 Local Students

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Twenty-three Katy ISD high school seniors received college scholarships totaling $125,000 from the Rotary Club of Katy during the organization's annual scholarship banquet in May at the Gerald D. Young Agricultural Sciences Center.

The scholarships support students pursuing education at trade schools, colleges and universities across Texas and beyond. Recipients were selected based on academic achievement, financial need and community involvement.

Third Consecutive Year of Major Investment

This marks the third straight year the Rotary Club of Katy has awarded $125,000 in student scholarships. Since launching its scholarship program in 2013, the club has awarded 222 scholarships worth $771,500 to local students. The milestone reflects growing community support and the organization's dedication to developing future leaders.

Merit and Need-Based Selection Process

Scholarship recipients underwent a comprehensive application and interview process designed to evaluate academic performance, character, leadership potential and financial circumstances. The holistic approach ensures students from diverse backgrounds receive support for their educational goals.

2025 Scholarship Recipients

The following Katy ISD seniors received scholarships for the 2024-25 academic year:

Katy High School: Bryce Bowman, Brandt Crowell, Chrystalyn Garner, Andrew Holycross, Baylee Pelzer, Moji Samuel, Noah Sarver

Taylor High School: Jacob Baker, Madison Darling, Ava Janek, Jack McGowan, Calysta Quigley, Megan Toups

Jordan High School: Jeffery Au, Mikayla Flores, Violet Hardy, Oriana Mafioli, Natalie Mikhaiel, Rohan Moghe

Paetow High School: Emma Bailey, Richard Snowden

Seven Lakes High School: Dominik Davis

Morton Ranch High School: Ivan Torres

Photo caption: Pictured Top Row L-R: Moji Samuel, Katy; Jack McGowan, Taylor; Noah Sarver, Katy; Brandt Crowell, Katy; Baylee Pelzer, Katy; Jacob Baker, Taylor; Bryce Bowman, Katy; Emma Bailey. Paetow; Ivan Torres, Morton Ranch.

Bottom Row L-R: Violet Hardy, Jordan; Ava Janek, Taylor; Natalie Mikhaiel, Jordan; Chrystalyn Garner, Katy; Oriana Mafioli, Jordan; Rohan Moghe, Jordan; Richard Snowden, Paetow; Madison Darling, Taylor; Calysta Quigley, Taylor.

Not Pictured: Dominik Davis, Seven Lakes; Jeffery Au, Jordan; Mikayla Flores, Jordan; Andrew Holycross, Katy; Megan Toups, Taylor