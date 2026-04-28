Westlake Lutheran Academy Breaks Ground on Campus Expansion, Eyes Full Pre-K–12 Build-Out

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Westlake Lutheran Academy broke ground April 15 on a campus expansion that school leaders say will allow the Christ-centered private school to fulfill a long-standing promise to families: a continuous faith-based education from Pre-K through high school graduation.

The April 15 ceremony at WLA's campus at 23300 Bellaire Blvd. drew school leadership, families, community partners, and local officials to mark what the school is calling the next chapter in its mission of "Preparing Students for Today, Tomorrow and Eternity."

Head of School Stacey Walter framed the project in terms that go beyond bricks and mortar.

"This is more than a construction project—it's fulfilling a promise to our current families for a continuous Westlake education through high school graduation as well as a commitment to future generations," Walter said. "We are building a place where students are known, challenged, and grounded in faith as they grow into who God has called them to be."

The expansion will add classrooms, administrative offices, and multipurpose space to accommodate enrollment growth and additional high school grade levels. School officials say application and enrollment interest is at an all-time high, fueled by demand from families in the Katy, Richmond, and Fulshear areas seeking rigorous academics alongside intentional spiritual formation.

The project is part of a longer-term vision for a fully built-out Pre-K through 12th grade campus. Planned improvements also include enhanced learning environments for WLA's enrichment offerings, which span Spanish, art, music, dance, and robotics, as well as competitive athletics.

WLA has positioned itself as a community cornerstone in part through student-led chapel, a whole-child development philosophy, and a close-knit culture that families describe as family-oriented.