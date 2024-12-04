Record $140K Raised at Lamar CISD Golf Tournament

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Under clear skies and mild weather, the Lamar Educational Awards Foundation raised a record $140,000 at its annual golf tournament to fund teacher grants and student scholarships.

The Nov. 12 event at Black Hawk Country Club marked the eighth year for the "Golf Fore Greatness" tournament, which has sold out participant slots in recent years.

"The golf tournament is an opportunity to create a bridge," said LEAF Executive Director Kameela Lewis. "And it's become kind of a family reunion. Many of these donors have been with us for quite some time, so it's an opportunity for them to show partnership while also building stronger relationships, with the district and with one another."

Student volunteers, drumline players and cheerleaders greeted participants at the morning event. District student golfers joined in for a putt-putt contest before the main tournament began.

Superintendent Roosevelt Nivens said the tournament has become "a hallmark event on our annual calendar, bringing together so many of the people and business partners that support Lamar CISD and help make our extraordinary growth more manageable."

"It means so much to see the participation from our partners and other supporters who believe in the foundation's mission, and who want to support its work that, in turn, supports our teachers and students," Nivens said.

About 50 businesses sponsored the event. Architectural firm Stantec sponsored the afterparty, which featured live music and auctions.

"As a community member and business partner with Lamar CISD, the reason why Stantec is involved here is we want to support our future leaders," said Kimberly Bow, Stantec principal and LEAF board member. "We want to support education within our communities, and that's at the heart of what we do. We try and make a difference in every community that we're involved in."

Engineering firm Rice & Gardner served as the presenting sponsor. Company president Jim Rice, who has supported the tournament since it began in 2016, praised its growth.

"I'm really pleased that it's grown to this extent," Rice said at the clubhouse afterparty. "I think this is the best one that we've had. A lot of people at LEAF work really hard to make this happen, and it's really all about raising money to serve the teachers and the students."

The foundation uses the funds to award classroom grants to teachers across Lamar CISD's 52 campuses. Board members surprise teachers with the grants for innovative teaching projects.

"They go to the schools, they surprise the teachers, and it's so exciting," Rice said. "It's really a good thing, it's a very life-affirming thing, and it's doing something positive for kids."

Lamar CISD serves more than 46,000 students across 385 square miles in Fort Bend County, making it one of Texas' fastest-growing school districts.