Principals named for newest Katy ISD elementary schools

KATY, Texas (Nov. 12, 2024) — Katy ISD Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski is appointing Felicia Ashabranner principal of Elementary 47 and Tamika Holdman principal of Elementary 48, the district's newest schools.

Elementary 47, located in the Elyson area. Elementary 48, located in the Sunterra South area.

"Both of these longtime educators bring decades of leadership experience, having successfully guided teachers, staff, and students to success," Dr. Gregorski said. "I know they will do a great job leading our new schools and fostering cultures of excellence."

Ashabranner, who currently serves as principal of Mayde Creek Elementary, and Holdman, who is the 8th-grade assistant principal at Morton Ranch Junior High, will begin their new roles in the upcoming calendar year.

Ashabranner’s career includes roles as a classroom teacher, instructional specialist, and assistant principal. She holds a Master of Education from the University of Houston-Clear Lake and bachelor’s degrees in education and sociology from Texas A&M University.

“It is truly an honor to be named the principal of one of our newest schools,” Ashabranner said. “My hope is to inspire our young scholars and galvanize our staff to the singular goal—equipping our students to achieve excellence.”

Holdman has served as a teacher, instructional coordinator, and assistant principal. She holds master’s degrees in educational administration and psychology from Lamar University and the University of Phoenix, respectively, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Texas A&M University. Her leadership focuses on fostering strong communication with students, staff, and parents, building relationships with community partners, and creating an environment for continuous growth and improvement.

“I am excited to forge this new path for the district with our students and staff,” Holdman said. “As our school family begins to take shape, we will also have the privilege to work with the namesake chosen for our school and build lasting relationships that will forever be part of the Katy ISD legacy.”