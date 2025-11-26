Petite Maison Montessori Opens in Cinco Ranch

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Petite Maison Montessori is now open at 25215 Cinco Terrace Drive. The school serves toddlers and kindergarten-age children.

The school follows the Montessori Method, an educational philosophy emphasizing self-directed learning and hands-on experiences.

Petite Maison is an AMS-accredited Montessori school committed to using Montessori principles to create an optimal learning environment for children, according to school leaders.

The facility features spacious classrooms, an indoor gym and a splash pad. Teachers are Montessori-trained, and students have access to music, physical education and language programs in Spanish, Chinese and French.

The school offers programs for toddlers ages 18 months to 35 months and primary/kindergarten students ages 3 to 6.

Petite Maison Montessori has operated in other locations for 15 years and has more than 1,700 graduates, according to school leaders.

For enrollment information, visit the school's website or contact the campus directly.

