Paek named principal of Rylander Elementary

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Elizabeth "Jia" Paek has been appointed principal of Rylander Elementary School, bringing two decades of experience with Katy Independent School District to the role.

Paek, who began her duties July 28, most recently served as assistant principal at West Memorial Elementary, a Title I campus with bilingual programming. She previously worked five years as assistant principal at WoodCreek Elementary, where she also taught for nearly 10 years.

Her teaching career began at McRoberts Elementary, where she was named 2006 First Year Teacher of the Year.

"Ms. Paek is a passionate and experienced leader who prioritizes student achievement and meaningful connections within the school community," said Superintendent Ken Gregorski. "Her strong instructional background, campus leadership experience and close ties to our district make her a natural fit to lead Rylander Elementary."

Beyond her campus responsibilities, Paek has served as an assistant principal mentor and participated in the district's Elementary Discipline Committee and Aspiring Principals Academy. She was named WoodCreek Elementary Teacher of the Year and earned PTA Honorary Life Member status. The district recently nominated her for 2025 Assistant Principal of the Year.

"Joining the Rylander community is truly an honor," Paek said. "I'm excited to collaborate with our staff, students and families as we continue to create a supportive environment where every child can grow, achieve and be loved."

Paek holds a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Houston, a master's degree in educational psychology from Texas A&M University and principal certification from the University of Houston-Victoria. She is certified in elementary education, English as a second language and administration.