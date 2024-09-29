Niche Ranks Katy ISD #1 in Houston Area

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy Independent School District has been named the top public school district in Houston and across Texas, according to the 2025 Niche rankings. This marks the fourth consecutive year the district has secured the No. 1 spot in the greater Houston area.

“Our educators and staff are dedicated to providing the best learning experience for our students,” said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Katy ISD. “For four years, Niche has confirmed what we already know — Katy ISD sets the standard for excellence in public education.”

Katy ISD also ranked No. 7 in the entire state of Texas. Of the six districts ranked higher, Katy ISD is the largest, with the others serving fewer than 22,000 students.

Additionally, five Katy ISD high schools ranked among the top 50 in the Houston area: Seven Lakes High School (No. 3), Tompkins High School (No. 4), Cinco Ranch High School (No. 10), Taylor High School (No. 20), and Katy High School (No. 38).

Located just west of Houston, Katy ISD serves nearly 96,000 students and is recognized as a “destination district.” Due to rapid growth, enrollment is projected to exceed 100,000 by 2028.

Niche is a national organization that ranks K-12 schools and districts based on parent and student reviews, along with data from the U.S. Department of Education. Their rankings consider factors such as state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, and SAT/ACT scores. For more information, visit niche.com.