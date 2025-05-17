Katy ISD Receives Prestigious National Music Education Honor for 23rd Consecutive Year

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy Independent School District has earned the "Best Communities for Music Education" award from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation for the 23rd consecutive year.

The prestigious recognition highlights districts that provide exceptional access to music education and set high standards for other educational institutions.

"From Pre-K through commencement, Katy ISD is committed to fostering a love of music through education, whether they are just beginning or are accomplished musicians," said Damon Archer, Katy ISD's executive director for fine arts. "I am honored and amazed by our teachers' dedication to students and their never-ending commitment to providing a world class experience for all students."

School districts earning this distinction must complete a comprehensive evaluation process that examines various metrics including student demographics, teacher-to-student ratios, music facilities and student participation rates in music programs.

The NAMM Foundation works to expand music education opportunities for all students through resources and programs supporting teachers, parents and community leaders.

The district's long-standing commitment to musical excellence continues to shape young musicians across Katy's growing educational community.