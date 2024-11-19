Names proposed for Katy ISD's newest elementary schools

KATY, Texas — The Katy Independent School District is proposing to name Elementary School 47 for educators Alfred and Ann Boudny and Elementary School 48 for educators James and Mitzi Cross. Both schools will open in August of 2025 in the district's growing northwest quadrant.

Elementary School 47 will be located at 7402 Katy Hockley Cut Off Road in the Elyson area. Elementary School 48, will be located at 900 Sunterra Shores in the Sunterra development.

Elementary 47

Alfred Boudny taught for 39 years, including 34 years in Katy ISD at various schools including West Memorial Elementary and McDonald Junior High, where he was named Teacher of the Year in 2000. He retired in 2014 and continues to volunteer in district schools.

Ann Boudny served 33 years at Memorial Parkway Junior High, where she chaired the language arts department for 30 years before retiring in 2015. She helped develop district curriculum and served on various committees.

The couple met while teaching at Eagle Lake Middle School in 1975. Both are active members of Katy Area Retired Educators. Their two daughters graduated from Katy ISD schools, with one currently teaching in the district.

Elementary 48

Katy ISD has proposed naming Elementary School 48 after veteran educators James and Mitzi Cross.

James Cross served as principal of Cinco Ranch High School from 2009 to 2022, following roles as principal at Beck Junior High and earlier positions in Levelland, Texas. His wife Mitzi Cross completed a 40-year career in education, including service as librarian at both Diane Winborn and Michael Griffin elementary schools in Katy ISD.

The couple, both Texas Tech University graduates, have strong family ties to education. Their daughter and son-in-law teach in Katy ISD, and another daughter is pursuing an education career.

Katy ISD will hold two public forums Dec. 4 to discuss and receive public input on the naming recommendations.

The schools' naming advisory committees will review community feedback before trustees are expected to vote on the proposals at their Dec. 9, 2024 meeting.