Taylor High School's Mustang Theatre Advances to State Competition

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Mustang Theatre's production of "Mother of the Maid" has been selected to compete in the state University Interscholastic League (UIL) One Act Play competition.

The production garnered several individual honors, including Best Performer for Duckie, All-Star Cast recognition for Vivian and Isaac, Honorable Mention All-Star Cast for David and Outstanding Technician for Riley.

"Mother of the Maid" tells the story of Joan of Arc's mother, described as "a sensible, hardworking, God-fearing peasant woman whose faith is upended as she deals with the baffling journey of her odd and extraordinary daughter."

The theater company will present a free public performance on campus before departing for the state competition on Friday May 16. The 40-minute show begins at 7 p.m., with early arrival recommended to secure seating.