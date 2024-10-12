Morton Ranch High School Teacher honored

KATY, Texas — Morton Ranch High School science teacher Philip Gustafson has been honored with the T.E.A.C.H. (Texas Educators Achieving Classroom Honors) Award by the Texas chapter of the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD).

The award recognizes teachers with less than five years of experience who demonstrate innovation and effectiveness in the classroom, while also mentoring and challenging students.

“I am honored and grateful to be selected for this award,” said Gustafson. “I truly appreciate the support and guidance I have received from my campus and district administrators.”

He will be recognized at the Texas ASCD Conference in Irving, Texas, later this month.