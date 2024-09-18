McMeans Junior High Students’ Artwork Chosen for County Bus

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones honored five Katy ISD students for their creativity, unveiling a newly wrapped Precinct 4 bus that now displays their artwork.

The honorees — Erin Chua, Avery Minyard, Emma Suwan, and Vikasini Siva Murugan from McMeans Junior High, along with Ashley Stilwell, a former McMeans student now attending Taylor High School — were celebrated in an event attended by the school’s band, cheerleaders, classmates, school board members, campus and district administrators, and family members. This was the first time they saw their artwork featured on such a large scale.

The students’ artwork was selected from hundreds of entries submitted last year. The competition, organized by Commissioner Briones, invited students from Alief, Cypress-Fairbanks, Houston, Katy, Spring Branch, Waller, and Tomball ISDs to create art reflecting the theme “The History of, and Unity in, Harris County.”

Katy ISD Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones celebrated five Katy ISD students for their creativity, debuting a newly wrapped precinct bus featuring their artwork.

Harris County buses provide transportation for senior residents to community events and play a critical role during emergencies, serving as cooling centers and distributing supplies.

“You all have made the bus so beautiful,” said Commissioner Briones. “Your art will lift people up.”

Stilwell, now a student at Taylor High, spoke on behalf of the other honorees, expressing gratitude to their art teacher, Ashlyn Gremillion, for her support and inspiration. Stilwell acknowledged the growth she experienced as an artist and her plans to continue pursuing art.

During the ceremony, Gremillion praised her students for their bravery in trying new things and thanked school and district leaders for their ongoing support.

“I’m so proud of the courage these students had,” she said. “There is so much opportunity and room for them to grow.”