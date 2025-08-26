Lone Star College-CyFair to Host Career Fair Connecting Employers with Skilled Students

CYPRESS, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Employers seeking diverse, skilled talent can connect with motivated students and alumni at Lone Star College-CyFair's upcoming Meet Your Future Workforce event, a career and internship fair designed to bridge the gap between education and industry.

The Falcon Internship Program will host the event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 23, targeting students and graduates in high-demand fields including cybersecurity, business, health sciences, education and visual communications. The event will be at the CENT Building (Conference Center) at 9191 Barker Cypress Rd, Cypress.

"We're bridging the gap between education and industry by linking companies with highly motivated, skilled candidates who are eager to innovate, learn and make an immediate impact," said Patty James, LSC-CyFair's manager of career and internship success. "This fair is your gateway to recruiting top interns or employees. Plus, it's just one of many campus events designed to fuel your workforce needs."

The fair offers employers an opportunity to increase visibility among emerging professionals while building their brand as community-focused organizations that support education. Representatives from the Falcon Internship Program will be available to explain partnership benefits and program operations.

Registration is free and includes lunch. Space is limited, and employers can secure spots at LoneStar.edu/OpportunityHub.

For more information about partnerships or recruitment opportunities, contact Patty James at Patty.James@LoneStar.edu.