27 Katy ISD Seniors Earn Prestigious National Merit Scholarships

KATY, Texas — Twenty-seven Katy ISD seniors have been named recipients of college-sponsored National Merit Scholarships, placing them among the nation's highest-achieving students and adding to the district's long-standing record of academic success.

The students represent six Katy ISD high schools — Cinco Ranch, Jordan, Katy, Seven Lakes, Taylor and Tompkins — and were selected through the 2026 National Merit Scholarship Program. Their scholarships are sponsored by colleges and universities across the country.

Katy ISD Seniors Earn 27 National Merit Scholarships

The scholarships are awarded by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation to students who advance through one of the country's most competitive academic recognition programs.

"College-Sponsored National Merit Scholars exemplify academic excellence, perseverance and intellectual curiosity," Katy ISD Chief Academic Officer Christine Caskey said in a statement. "Earning a scholarship of this caliber is an extraordinary achievement that reflects years of academic dedication. We are incredibly proud of these students and look forward to the impact they will make in college and beyond."

District officials said the students' accomplishments reflect Katy ISD's commitment to academic excellence and preparing students for success beyond high school.

How Katy ISD Students Qualified for National Merit Scholarships

Students entered the National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) as juniors. More than 1.3 million students nationwide participated in this year's competition, but fewer than 1% advanced to semifinalist status.

Students who became finalists completed an extensive application process that included academic records, leadership experiences, extracurricular activities, recommendations and standardized test scores. Scholarship recipients were then selected by the colleges and universities they plan to attend.

List of Katy ISD's 2026 National Merit Scholarship Recipients

Katy High School

Spencer T. Gernale — Texas A&M University Scholarship

Jordan High School

Christian L. Hough — Texas A&M University Scholarship

Rohan M. Kishore — Texas A&M University Scholarship

George O. Rhoades — UT Dallas Scholarship

Cinco Ranch High School

Ivan La — UT Dallas Scholarship

Taylor High School

Joseph E. Cooper — Texas A&M University Scholarship

Sheryl T. Surawijaya — Texas A&M University Scholarship

Sophia Q. Tang — Texas A&M University Scholarship

Tompkins High School

Ryan X. Du — Texas A&M University Scholarship

Joshua C. Joiner — Texas A&M University Scholarship

Abhinav Kanchupatla — Texas A&M University Scholarship

Ryan Lin — Texas A&M University Scholarship

Aahana Rao — Texas A&M University Scholarship

Faizan Zameer — Texas A&M University Scholarship

Seven Lakes High School