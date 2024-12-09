Lamar CISD Teachers Receive Record $325,000 in Innovation Grants for 2024-25

ROSENBERG, Texas (Covering Katy News)— More than 350 Lamar Consolidated Independent School District teachers received $325,000 in innovation grants through the district's Lamar Educational Awards Foundation (LEAF), tripling last year's total of 48 grants to 150.

On Dec. 4, about 80 representatives boarded buses for the foundation's annual "Grant Express," surprising teachers with oversized checks in their classrooms. The delegation included foundation partners, district administrators, community members, school board trustees and LEAF board members.

Jessica Lobitz, a first-year health science teacher at Lamar Consolidated High School who received nearly $1,500, plans to purchase mannequins, crutches and a wheelchair for her classroom. Before teaching, she worked as a registered nurse for 13 years.

"I'm trying to utilize my knowledge and apply it to [my students]," Lobitz said. "We are really trying to build this Health Science program, and it benefits us as a community because our kids are the ones who are going to take care of us. The more I can give to them, the more better off they will be."

Nearly 400 projects were submitted for consideration. After review by foundation committee members and volunteers, 42 schools received grants. The funded projects include artificial intelligence in healthcare studies, educational field trips and combined literacy and STEAM activities.

"On behalf of the Education Foundation, we are proud to invest over $325,000 in grants to support innovative projects that enhance student learning," said LEAF Executive Director Kameela Lewis. "As our district experiences 'hyper' growth, the need for creative solutions in the classroom is more important than ever. These grants empower our dedicated teachers to inspire and engage students, while our Foundation remains committed to meeting the evolving needs of Lamar CISD, ensuring every student has the opportunity to succeed."

Representatives from PBK, Stantec, Brazos Valley Credit Union, Equitable Advisors, HEB and Pfluger Architects joined the event. Firehouse Subs in Rosenberg sponsored lunch for volunteers.

For information about supporting LEAF through tax-deductible donations, email LEAF@LCISD.org.