Lamar CISD Superintendent Named Texas Superintendent of the Year Finalist

ROSENBERG, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Lamar Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Roosevelt Nivens has been selected as one of five state finalists for the Texas Association of School Boards' Superintendent of the Year award.

Roosevelt Nivens Selected From Regional Winners Across Texas

Nivens was named a finalist following interviews conducted by a TASB committee of school board members with each of the 2025 regional winners from across the state. Regional education service centers nominated the superintendents for the statewide award.

Region 4 Education Service Center Honors Lamar CISD Leader

The Region 4 Education Service Center recognized Nivens as the 2025 Region 4 Superintendent of the Year in a surprise announcement during Lamar CISD's June school board meeting.

TASB Committee Cites Student-Centered Leadership and Growth Management

In naming Nivens among this year's state finalists, the TASB committee cited his extensive experience as an educator, his efforts to navigate challenges and opportunities associated with Lamar CISD's rapid growth in recent years, and his student-centered approach to leadership. Nivens has served as superintendent of Lamar CISD since 2021.

"There's so much amazing work going on in our Lamar CISD schools and classrooms, and all across our district, and it's a tremendous honor to be able to represent Lamar CISD as a finalist in this year's Texas Superintendent of the Year Awards," Nivens said.

"Our district theme for this school year is 'We Are Lamar CISD,' and it's something I think about every day as I travel the district and spend time with our teachers and other employees, students, trustees, parents, and community members," Nivens said. "Our success as a district comes as the result of our common drive and shared commitment. I'm grateful to my Board for their support and proud of what we're accomplishing in the lives of our students and in our community."

Winner to be Announced at txEDCON Houston Conference

The final stage of the award selection process will take place at the annual txEDCON in Houston in September. The statewide winner will be announced during a special conference session Friday, Sept. 12.

About the TASB Superintendent of the Year Award

Each fall, the Texas Association of School Boards honors a superintendent with the Superintendent of the Year award, established in 1984 to recognize excellence in public school administration. Candidates must demonstrate visionary leadership, strong skills, dedication to education and commitment to community involvement.

The selection process begins in January with nominations from school boards, followed by regional committee interviews. Finalists from each Texas education service center region are announced in June and interviewed by a state selection committee, which narrows the field to five finalists in late summer.