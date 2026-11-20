ROSENBERG, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Students without a valid Texas driver's license will no longer be allowed to ride or bring electric bicycles, electric scooters and other motorized riding devices onto Lamar Consolidated Independent School District campuses beginning in January 2027.

The new restrictions, announced Thursday, Nov. 19, by Superintendent Roosevelt Nivens, come amid growing concerns about the safety of young riders, including two recent deaths in the Katy area involving motorized riding devices.

"We cannot eliminate every risk our children face, but when we have an opportunity to take reasonable steps to protect them, we have a responsibility to act,” Nivens said.

What Lamar CISD's new restrictions mean for students

Under the new requirements, students without a valid Texas driver's license will be prohibited from bringing motorized riding devices onto district campuses.

Students with a valid Texas driver's license may continue bringing permitted devices to school, provided they comply with applicable state laws and district safety requirements.

The restrictions do not apply to traditional bicycles, nonmotorized scooters or mobility devices used by people with disabilities.

The requirements apply to district campuses rather than public roads or neighborhoods. They do not prohibit students from riding the devices elsewhere, where their use is otherwise legal.

Lamar CISD said the restrictions are an administrative decision made by Nivens under his authority to oversee district operations and campus safety, rather than a policy requiring a school board vote.

Law enforcement reaction

Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell, who has advocated for stronger e-bike safety restrictions since before the two recent deaths, praised the district's decision and said it could encourage other school districts to take similar action.

"This initiative by Dr. Nivens and LCISD will save lives," Norvell told Covering Katy News. "I’m happy to see them leading the charge on this when other districts have pushed back on addressing it. This will pressure other districts to make changes and help address this growing problem in our community."

Superintendent says safety outweighs inconvenience

Nivens acknowledged that the restrictions could create transportation challenges for families whose children currently ride electric bicycles or scooters to school.

"As a father and a superintendent, I understand the independence these devices offer our children, and I recognize that this decision may create challenges for some families,” Nivens said. “But when it comes to student safety, I would rather make a difficult decision today than wish I had made one tomorrow."

The district cited figures from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission showing an estimated 698,500 emergency room visits nationwide associated with e-bikes, e-scooters and similar devices between 2017 and 2024. The agency also reported 533 deaths during that period.

Those figures represent nationwide incidents, not injuries or fatalities specifically involving Lamar CISD students.

Katy and Fulshear also address e-bike safety

Lamar CISD's decision comes during the same week that the Katy and Fulshear city councils addressed safety concerns involving electric bicycles and scooters, reflecting increased attention to the devices across the Katy-Fulshear area.

On Monday, Nov. 16, Katy City Council members discussed proposed safety regulations that include minimum riding ages, helmet requirements and restrictions on where and how the devices may be operated.

Council members also debated whether parents should face penalties when their children violate the proposed rules. Katy Police Chief Bryon Woytek is expected to bring a revised proposal back to the council for possible action Dec. 14.

Read Covering Katy's report: Katy considers e-bike safety rules as council debates parental responsibility.

The following day, Fulshear City Council approved requirements for children younger than 18 to wear helmets while riding bicycles, e-bikes and motor-assisted scooters on public ways. Council also approved passenger restrictions and made parents responsible for ensuring their children comply with the helmet requirement.

However, council members postponed broader operating restrictions, including proposed sidewalk speed limits and minimum riding ages, pending further public discussion.

Read Covering Katy's report: Fulshear approves e-bike helmet rules, postpones broader safety restrictions.

While Katy and Fulshear are addressing how the devices are operated within their respective city limits, Lamar CISD's requirements focus on whether students may bring them onto school campuses.

District gives families time to prepare

Lamar CISD announced the restrictions ahead of the holiday shopping season, giving families time to reconsider purchases and arrange alternative transportation if their children currently ride motorized devices to school.

The district did not specify an exact implementation date in January or explain how violations would be handled.

Lamar CISD said it will work with families to promote student safety and help ensure a smooth transition when the requirements take effect.

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