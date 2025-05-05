Lamar CISD Board Wins 2025 H-E-B Excellence in Education Award

ROSENBERG, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Lamar Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees received the top honor at the 23rd annual H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards, earning a $25,000 grant for the district.

H-E-B presented the statewide awards Sunday at a ceremony in Austin that gathered hundreds of educators and education officials from across Texas.

"At a time when public school educators face many challenges, it's critically important that we honor the extraordinary individuals who are inspiring the next generation of Texans," said Winell Herron, H-E-B senior vice president of public affairs, diversity and environmental affairs. "Their work not only changes lives – it defines the future of our state."

The company distributed $480,000 in cash and grants to outstanding educators, including six teachers, two counselors, two principals, one early childhood facility, one public school board and two school districts.

Lamar CISD's board consists of President Zach Lambert, Vice President Jacci Hotzel, Secretary Jon Welch, and members Mandi Bronsell, Kay Danziger, Suzanne Box and Joe Hubenak.

Superintendent Dr. Roosevelt Nivens, who attended the ceremony, praised the board's effectiveness despite the district's rapid growth.

"Our Lamar CISD school board members are truly elite, and I'm so proud to see their dedication recognized and rewarded," Nivens said.

In his acceptance speech, Lambert highlighted community involvement in educational success.

"This recognition for our team reflects all of us – our shared belief that when local communities come together to lead with vision, support our educators, and put students first, great things happen," he said.

Earlier this spring, 18 finalists each received $5,000 before advancing to state competition. Judges visited Lamar CISD in mid-February to meet with administrators, staff, parents and community members.

The H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards program has provided more than $14 million in funding to exemplary educators since its creation in 2002.

Lambert concluded his remarks by countering negative narratives about public education.

"We hear a lot of noise these days that public schools are failing, but that's not our story," he said. "We are proud to serve, proud of our schools, and proud to prove every day that public education still works."